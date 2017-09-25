Bass Pro Shops closes deal to buy Cabela's

(Photo: Bass Pro Shops)

Privately-owned Bass Pro Shops closed a nearly $5 billion deal Tuesday to acquire one of the company's biggest rivals — Nebraska-based Cabela's.

The deal, in the works for more than a year, brings Cabela's 82 stores in the U.S. and Canada into the Bass Pro Shops fold. Bass Pro Shops currently has 95 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are excited to unite these iconic American brands to better serve our loyal customers and fellow outdoor enthusiasts,” said conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder and CEO Johnny Morris.

“As we move forward, we are committed to retaining everything customers love about both Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s by creating a ‘best-of-the-best’ experience that includes the superior products, outstanding customer service and exceptional value our customers have come to expect. We’re also deeply motivated by the potential to significantly advance key conservation initiatives.”

On Sept. 7, the Federal Reserve approved the sale of Cabela's credit card business to the Georgia-based bank Synovus, which will keep $1.2 billion in deposits but resell the business to Capital One.

That cleared the way for Bass Pro to pay $61.50 per share to acquire Cabela's. According to The Associated Press, Cabela's shareholders and the Federal Trade Commission already signed off on the deal.

It's not clear how many of the roughly 2,000 jobs based in Cabela's hometown of Sidney, Nebraska, will remain after Bass Pro acquires Cabela's.

Bass Pro Shops is a privately-held company based in Springfield.

As an avid young angler, Morris founded Bass Pro Shops in 1972 with eight square feet of space in the back of his father's liquor store in Springfield, the company’s sole location for its first 13 years of business.

Cabela’s dates back to 1961 when Dick, Mary and Jim Cabela began a mail order service for outdoor products around their kitchen table in Chappell, Nebraska. Both companies went on to become industry leaders.

Bass Pro Shops created a website, basspro.com/together that answers many questions about the merger. Some of the questions, and answers from Bass Pro, include:

Q: Will the company's name change?

A: We will continue celebrating and promoting both the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's brands as we bring our two great companies together.

Q: Will Bass Pro Shops gift cards be honored at Cabela’s locations and vice versa?

A: Customers can exchange a Bass Pro Shops gift card to a Cabela’s gift card for an equal amount and vice versa. Gift cards are exchanged at the customer service counter in either store or by contacting our online customer service centers. To exchange a Cabela’s gift card that you would like to use at Bass Pro Shops, call 1-800-211-6440 to have it exchanged. To exchange a Bass Pro Shops gift card that you would like to use at Cabela’s, call 1-800-237-4444 to have it exchanged. We are working to improve this process moving forward.

Q: Will I be able to return Cabela's purchases to Bass Pro Shops locations and vice versa?

A: Yes, Cabela's purchases can be returned to our customer service counters at Bass Pro Shops and vice versa or by contacting our online customer service centers.

Q: Will existing exclusive brands and products still be available at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's?

A: Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's have strong national proprietary brands in several categories. Our goal is to continue developing and growing our brands to ensure we provide the same exceptional quality, service and value that customers have come to know and trust from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's exclusive products.

