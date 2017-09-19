Did you get a weird Amazon email about a baby registry? You're not alone

An Indian security guard walks inside Amazon's largest Fulfillment Centre (FC) in India, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on September 7, 2017. (NOAH SEELAM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

Amazon sent some emails to its customers that weren't exactly what people were... expecting.

The emails sent Tuesday told recipients that a gift had been purchased from their baby registry. There was just one problem-- many of the customers don't have baby registries, or even babies for that matter.

The company has chalked it up to a technical error, saying in statements the emails were a glitch-- but not before the mistake caused confusion across the internet.

The reactions on Twitter ranged from befuddlement to anger to bemusement.

That awkward moment when Amazon says someone bought you a gift from your baby registry that you def don't have bc you're def not pregnant pic.twitter.com/p2PRM6sDIq — Anna Norris (@itsannacorinne) September 19, 2017

Apparently, @amazon thinks I'm having a baby & have a gift registry. (Nope x2). Also, ugh, what a crappy mistake to send to women. pic.twitter.com/gk8Lmbv9cr — Sam Kappucino (@samkap) September 19, 2017

Amazon just informed me that someone has purchased a gift from my baby registry. My baby is 21, and hopes it's a keg. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) September 19, 2017

Pro tip @amazon & @amazonregistry Don't send infertile women who've miscarried notices for gifts for a baby registry they don't have. 1/2 — Julia Claire (@Juliacsk) September 19, 2017

Hey @amazon! Not every woman wants a baby. And those that do often struggle to conceive. This email (spam?!) is INCREDIBLY inappropriate. pic.twitter.com/F194Zkhjkw — Michelle Kinney (@MichelleKinney) September 19, 2017

When you receive an email from @amazon that says someone "purchased a gift from your baby registry" #GetItTogetherAmazon #NotPregnant pic.twitter.com/JccuGiawrk — Kailyn McGowan (@kailyn_13) September 19, 2017

Just got an email someone sent me a gift from my Amazon baby registry?

I have A LOT of questions. What I don't have is a baby... — Virginia Draws 🎨 (@VPoltrack) September 19, 2017

It's not immediately clear how many customers were affected by the mistake. Amazon told Ad Age it was notifying customers affected by the error.

