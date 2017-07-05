Explosion reported at GM plant in Detroit

Firefighters are on the scene Wednesday of an explosion at the General Motors assembly plant in Hamtramck.

The Hamtramck Fire Department received the call shortly after 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning, said city firefighter Eric Stoddard.

General Motors confirmed that a situation occurred at its plant but could not immediately provide additional details.

“Emergency personnel are on the scene. Our first priority is to check on the safety of all of our employees,” said GM spokesman Tom Wickham.

