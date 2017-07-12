A man stands near a Google Earth exhibit at Google's Washington headquarters, January 8, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2015 Getty Images)

A resident in Sequim, Washington let the world know through Google Earth what they think about their neighbor.

The image shows the word "---hole" with an arrow pointing to a house nearby mowed into a lawn.

The motive behind the crafted message is unclear, but it may have appeared as early as 2011 according to Buzz60.

Google Earth allows you to see the world as it is from the comfort of your computer and if you look close enough you can find some interesting stuff.

