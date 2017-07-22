John Heard, 'Home Alone' actor, dies at 72

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 20: Actor John Heard attends The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Oscars Outdoors Screening Of "Big" on July 20, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images) (Photo: Valerie Macon, 2013 Getty Images)

Actor John Heard has died at the age of 72, according to multiple media reports. Heard portrayed Kevin McCallister, the father in the "Home Alone" films.

TMZ and Variety report that the Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office have confirmed his death. Heard was found at a hotel in Palo Alto by the maid service. No cause of death has been reported at this time.

Heard was set to appear in the film "Last Rampage," which will be released in September. Actor Robert Patrick, whstarred alongside Heard in "Last Rampage" posted on Instagram about his death. Patrick called Heard a "gifted actor" and sent out thoughts and prayers to Heard's family.

