Miss North Dakota wins 2018 Miss America competition

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund has been crowned Miss America 2018.
She bested a field of 51 competitors from each state and the District of Columbia during the week-long event's finale Sunday night in Atlantic City.
And your 2018 #MissAmerica is... @MissAmericaND!!!!! 🎉❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/EM7EzOCxu4— Savvy Shields (@MissAmerica) September 11, 2017
Miss America 2017, Savvy Shields, former Miss Arkansas, placed the crown on her teary-eyed successor's head as the new Miss America accepted applause and cheers from the audience and judges.
Miss North Dakota emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.
Congratulations to Cara Mund of North Dakota! She is your #MissAmerica 2018! 🎉❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/xTTIkjoDjd— Miss America Org (@MissAmericaOrg) September 11, 2017
The final five contestants were from Missouri, Texas, North Dakota, New Jersey and District of Columbia.
