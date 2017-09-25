North Korea: Trump's statement a 'declaration of war'

US President Donald Trump pauses to speak to the press while boarding Air Force One at Morristown Airport September 24, 2017 in Morristown, New Jersey. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

North Korea's foreign minister on Monday said Donald Trump's latest statement was "a declaration of war" against his country.

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been locked in a back and forth war of words.

As part of a show of force on Saturday U.S. Air Force bombers and fighter jets flew over international waters east of North Korea.

Hours later, North Korean state media released doctored propaganda photos and video showing an American aircraft carrier and warplanes being destroyed.

Prior to Monday's comments, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho called Trump “a mentally deranged person full of megalomania” who is holding “the nuclear button.”

Late Saturday, Trump tweeted, "Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!"

In a speech before the U.N., Trump had called Kim a “Rocket Man” on a “suicide mission" and warned that the U.S. could "totally destroy North Korea" if provoked.

