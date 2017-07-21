Report: Intel. intercepts show Sessions discussed campaign matters with Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds a news conference at the Department of Justice July 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

Spy intercepts of conversations between Russia's ambassador to the U.S. and the Kremlin show the ambassador and Jeff Sessions discussed campaign-related matters during the 2016 presidential election, the Washington Post reported Friday night.

The report contradicts several public statements made by Sessions saying he never discussed the Trump campaign with Russia and only met with the ambassador in his role as a senator.

Most recently, Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee in June that he "never met with or had any conversation with any Russians or foreign officials concerning any type of interference with any campaign or election in the Unites States."

According to unnamed U.S. officials cited in the Post's report, Ambassador Sergey Kislyak told Russian officials he discussed "campaign-related matters, including policy issues important to Moscow" with Sessions.

U.S. spy agencies intercepted the conversations between the ambassador and the officials, according to the report.

The Post noted the reliability of the intercepts is not watertight, since the intelligence came solely from conversations Kislyak had with other officials and has not been verified by outside sources. There is a possibility that the ambassador may have overstated the scope of the conversations, though officials told the Post Kislyak has a "reputation for accurately relaying details about his interactions with officials in Washington."

In a statement to the Post, Sarah Isgur Flores, a Justice Department spokeswoman said “Obviously I cannot comment on the reliability of what anonymous sources describe in a wholly uncorroborated intelligence intercept that the Washington Post has not seen and that has not been provided to me."

