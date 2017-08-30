These are the most popular cars and trucks in every state

The new Ford F150 is introduced during the company's press conference at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 9, 2017. (Photo: GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: GEOFF ROBINS, This content is subject to copyright.)

Ford's F150 is America's best-selling vehicle, but the pick-up truck doesn't reign supreme in all 50 states.

According to Kelley Blue Book data, more than 10 states choose SUVs over pickups. Compact cars (Honda's Civic, Toyota's Corolla and Yaris) are the top picks in California, Ohio, Florida, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Still, Kelley Blue Book's list of the most popular vehicles sold in each state based on new car registrations in 2016 shows Americans love their trucks.

This year, the F-Series remains most popular, but Tim Fleming, analyst for Kelley Blue Book said 2017 consumers could shift last year's data.

"Sedans are rapidly falling out of favor," Fleming said in an email. "The Camry, Civic and Corolla have dropped from the fourth, fifth and sixth places to seventh, eighth and ninth this year. We don’t see this trend stopping any time soon, although the new Camry could boost sales in the short-term."

Here's a look at the 2016 data:

Alaska: F150

Alabama: F150

Arizona: F150

Arkansas: Sierra 1500

California: Civic

Colorado: Outback

Connecticut: Rogue

Washington, D.C.: Civic

Delaware: Silverado 1500

Florida: Corolla

Georgia: F150

Hawaii: Tacoma

Iowa: Silverado 1500

Idaho: F150

Illinois: CR-V

Indiana: Silverado 1500

Kansas: F150

Kentucky: F150

Louisiana: F150

Massachusetts: RAV4

Maryland: CR-V

Maine: Silverado 1500

Michigan: Escape

Minnesota: F150

Missouri: F150

Mississippi: F150

Montana: F150

North Carolina: Accord

North Dakota: F150

Nebraska: F150

New Hampshire: Silverado 1500

New Jersey: CR-V

New Mexico: F150

Nevada: RAV4

New York: Rogue

Ohio: Civic

Oklahoma: F150

Oregon: Outback

Pennsylvania: CR-V

Puerto Rico: Yaris

Rhode Island: RAV4

South Carolina: F150

South Dakota: F150

Tennessee: F150

Texas: F150

Utah: F150

Virginia: CR-V

Vermont: RAV4

Washington: Outback

Wisconsin: Silverado 1500

West Virginia: Silverado 1500

Wyoming: F150

