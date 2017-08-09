Where is Guam and why is the U.S. territory in the center of the North Korea Dispute?

Guam is a 210-square-mile Island in the Pacific, roughly the size of Chicago. Guam's residents are considered U.S. citizens, but Guam itself is a U.S. territory and not a state.

KSDK 10:16 AM. CDT August 09, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories