Neil Patrick Harris calls out James Woods for insensitive tweet

Neil Patrick Harris, left, fired back at James Woods, right, for something posted on Twitter

James Woods isn't subtle about sharing political and social views on Twitter that tend to be pro-President Trump and anti-liberal.

But one recent tweet from the Oscar-nominated actor caught the attention of Neil Patrick Harris.

"Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods," Harris tweeted Tuesday.

It was a response to Woods' post a day earlier that showed a photo of a young boy at a Pride event with this caption: "Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you've done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage."

Harris, an outspoken LGBTQ rights activist, fired back at Woods.

"I'm friends with this family," Harris wrote. "You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself."

Harris is far from the first person upset by Woods' social media presence. In March, Woods was sued by a Bernie Sanders supporter named Portia Boulger, because she alleges he defamed her in a tweet that misidentified her as someone who made a Nazi salute.

