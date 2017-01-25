KSDK
Close
Breaking News WATCH: Harriet and M15 care for eaglet E9
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

New Clydesdale foal born at Warm Springs Ranch

KSDK , KSDK 3:14 PM. CST January 25, 2017

BOONVILLE, Mo. -- The Budweiser Clydesdales have a new family member!

He is the first foal of the season! A beautiful colt named Pete! Mom (Porsche) and baby are both doing great!

Pete was born at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville. The ranch reports both mom and baby are happy and healthy.

PhotosMeet Arizona, the newest Budweiser Clydesdale

 

Photos: Warm Springs Ranch, home of the Budweiser Clydesdales

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories