Nick Cannon marches with protesters

Entertainer Nick Cannon is in St. Louis, marching with protesters on Delmar Boulevard.
The demonstrators met at Kiener Plaza early Saturday night and then headed to the Delmar Loop.
Well lookie who just walked up and joined the #Stockley protest. @NickCannon #stl #stlouis #AnthonyLamarSmith #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/QhmRGdxxNi— Anam Siddiq (@anamsiddiq) September 16, 2017
Nick Cannon just joined the Movement..Where are you America? It's time!!! #stockleyverdict #AnthonySmith @RMFinalCall pic.twitter.com/thTGetlzln— Dr J A Salaam (@drjasalaam) September 16, 2017
Nick Cannon wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey. At protest in St. Louis pic.twitter.com/mMWLubJqa4— Lucy Biggers (@LLBiggers) September 16, 2017
Cannon was spotted wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey, chanting and taking part in a sit-in.
