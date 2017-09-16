Nick Cannon marches with protesters

Nick Cannon performs at Mount Airy Casino Resort on July 8, 2017 in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania (Photo: Dave Kotinsky, 2017 Getty Images)

Entertainer Nick Cannon is in St. Louis, marching with protesters on Delmar Boulevard.

The demonstrators met at Kiener Plaza early Saturday night and then headed to the Delmar Loop.

Nick Cannon wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey. At protest in St. Louis pic.twitter.com/mMWLubJqa4 — Lucy Biggers (@LLBiggers) September 16, 2017

Cannon was spotted wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey, chanting and taking part in a sit-in.

