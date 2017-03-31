Officer-involved shooting shuts down EB I-44/55

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Eastbound lanes of 1-44 at I-55 in south St. Louis were shut down Friday evening following a police-involved shooting.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Sam Dotson, officers were surveying an unnamed suspect wanted for parole and probation violations around 6 p.m. The suspect was also wanted in connection with an unidentified robbery in the St. Louis area.

The undercover officers flipped their sirens on after following the suspect's car for some time and began a pursuit with the suspect. Police deployed a spike strip shortly thereafter near Vandeventer and I-44.

Chief Dotson said that despite driving with deflated tires, the suspect was able to drive onto I-44 and managed to make it about the length of a football field before coming to a stop. He then exited his car and aimed a semi-automatic pistol at three responding officers. The officers fired shots at the suspect, striking him once.

The suspect, identified as a 30-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital and was listed in serious, but stable condition.

The three officers who fired shots at the suspect have served between nine and 28 years, and range in age between 30 and 52-years-old. None of them were injured in the incident.

Chief Dotson said they expect I-44 at I-55 to remain shut down for another hour or two into Friday evening.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

A view of the scene unfolding in south St. Louis. (Photo: Jacob Long/KSDK)

