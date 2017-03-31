Officer-involved shooting shuts down I-44

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome
-
North City cows
-
I-85 closed indefinitely
-
Cows on the loose in north St. Louis
-
NC woman forced to pay over Facebook comment
-
Deal Guy: Site Crashing Easter Chocolate Steal
-
Stanton Prep students protest prom attire controversy
-
Church serves up fish and fun during Lent
-
Missing Berkeley woman's body identified
More Stories
-
Officer-involved shooting shuts down EB I-44/55Mar 31, 2017, 6:58 p.m.
-
Two more area cemeteries vandalizedMar 31, 2017, 1:03 p.m.
-
McCaskill to oppose Neil Gorsuch nominationMar 31, 2017, 3:48 p.m.