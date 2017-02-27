Officers get slice of pizza, show support after Austin server is fired for defamatory receipt

A group of Austin police officers showing their support after a server at Southside Flying Pizza was fired for insulting an officer. (Photo: Tony Plohetski, KVUE, Austin American-Statesman)

AUSTIN, TX. - After an employee with a popular Austin, Texas pizza restaurant was fired for giving a receipt with defamatory words on it to a police officer, a group of Austin cops showed up Monday afternoon for a slice of pizza and to show their support.

The Southside Flying Pizza employee was fired Saturday night after the police officer got a receipt with the word, "pig," and two curse words. A representative also said they are "tremendously sorry and deeply concerned." He also said they plan to donate $800 more to the Police Officers Memorial Foundation, bringing the total to $1,000. They had originally donated $200.

Monday afternoon, Austin police officers and even Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody dropped by Southside Flying Pizza to show their support.

"Officers have been eating at these different locations for years, and we don't want that to change," Union Vice President Andrew Romero told KVUE's and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski. "So we want other officers to know and the community to know that we're ready to kind of get past this, and get back to the relationship being what it was."

The manager said he was touched by the support.

"It's overwhelming," the Southside manager told Plohetski. "I didn't know it was going to be this many of them. I knew Officer Romero was going to come in and he said he was hoping a few other officers would come, but this is incredible."

