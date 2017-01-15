Officers will train to administer overdose drug

(Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

It’s a life-saving drug that can reverse the effects of a heroin overdose.

This week a group of law enforcement officers will learn how to use it.

On Tuesday, the Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit will be trained how to use Naloxone, commonly known by one brand name “Narcan.”

The unit is comprised of 13 members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

“The reason were starting to carry it is due to the rise of fentanyl that were seeing, which is a thousand times more potent than morphine,” said Unit Commander, Lt. Scott Reed.

Reed said his unit is rarely the first on the scene of a drug overdose, and most of the time the reversal drug is administered by first responders -- EMS and ambulance crews – who already carry it. However, his team will train to carry naloxone in order to protect citizens and themselves.

“In case of accidental ingestion by one of our officers,” he explained. “If one of our officers go down at the scene, handling this stuff, this fentanyl. Somebody is going to be there to administer to them,” he said.

Reed’s unit is following the lead of the St. Louis County Police Department, which started carrying naloxone in 2016. That department administered the drug 53 times last year, resulting in 41 lives saved. Often, the overdosing patient required multiple doses before they were revived.

Lt. Reed said the members of his unit will be trained this week, before their individual departments receive training. Reed, who is a member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, said other officers in that county will receive naloxone training in a few weeks.

