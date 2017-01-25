Official: Mexico's President Peña Nieto 'considering' canceling U.S. trip

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a press conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, on Jan. 23, 2017. (Photo: Marco Ugarte, AP) (Photo: Marco Ugarte, AP)

A senior government official says Mexico's president is "considering" canceling next week's visit to Washington following President Donald Trump's order to begin construction of a wall between the two countries.

The decision to rethink the visit comes amid growing outrage in Mexico, and a sense among many that President Enrique Peña Nieto has been too weak in the face of Trump's tough policy stance.

The official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the administration "is considering" scrapping the Jan. 31 visit. "That's what I can tell you."

