ST. LOUIS - Eastbound lanes of I-44 and I-55 in south St. Louis were closed Friday evening following an apparent police-involved shooting.

Police were called out to the Soulard area around 6:30 p.m. No immediate information was given regarding the police-involved incident.

According to officials, all eastbound lanes of I-44 at the I-55 split were closed.

