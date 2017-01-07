Officials: Off-duty officer drops gun, prompting theater evacuation

Sgt. Shauna Lambert with the Cincinnati Police Department (Photo: Provided by the Clermont County Jail)

CINCINNATI — An off-duty police officer dropped a handgun in an Ohio theater, prompting an evacuation, according to officials.

The Milford Police Department, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the Clermont County Sheriff's Office responded to the Cinemark Movie Theater in Milford at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday.

“Officers were informed by multiple witnesses that an intoxicated female was acting erratic and dropped a handgun, causing panic and evacuation,” the Milford Police Department said in a statement.

Police said they identified the woman as off-duty police officer Shauna J. Lambert, 50.

Cincinnati police Lt. Steve Saunders confirmed that Lambert is a sergeant with the Cincinnati Police Department.

Cincinnati police said they are aware of the incident and are reviewing the situation. Officials said Lambert's alleged conduct could result in department disciplinary action.

She was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Clermont County Jail. Lambert faces charges of having weapons while intoxicated and inducing panic.

Officials said no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.