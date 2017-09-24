Suspected shooter is former member of Antioch church

Courtesy of Metro Nashville PD, mug of Emanuel Kidega Samson, 25.

ANTIOCH, TENNESSEE - Update 5:35 p.m.: Nashville police officers say the shooter, 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, used to attend church at Burnette Chapel of Christ.

Officers say they are not aware of any children that were in the congregation service during the time of the shooting.

Police are calling the usher at the church the hero saving "countless lives" for confronting Samson during the incident.

Samson has been medically cleared to be released. Authorities say he'll go immediately into custody and be jailed tonight on one murder warrant and multiple attempted murder warrants.

Two victims of the shooting were the minister, Joey Spann, and his wife, Peggy. Joey is listed in critical condition at Vanderbilt.

Update 4:25 p.m.: Nashville police officers have identified the shooter as 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson.

Samson has been medically cleared to be released. Authorities say he'll go immediately into custody and be jailed tonight on one murder warrant and multiple attempted murder warrants.

Two victims of the shooting were the minister, Joey Spann, and his wife, Peggy.

22-year-old Robert Engle is the church's usher who physically confronted the shooter and is right now being considered the hero for confronting the shooter.





Officials say at least 8 people are injured in a church shooting. Photo courtesy: Nashville Fire Department.

Update 3:05 p.m.: The shooter has been identified as a 26-year-old African American male from Rutherford County, according to authorities on the scene.

30 individuals are currently being interviewed about the incident. The gunman is at a hospital being treated for injuries.

Authorities say the gunman had pulled up to Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, exited his vehicle, and shot a woman in the parking lot. She was found dead at the scene. The gunman then entered the church as the congregation was getting ready to leave.

He began shooting. The church's usher went to his vehicle to get a weapon and confront the gunman.

After a struggle, the gunman then accidentally shot himself in the left side of his chest. The usher was then "pistol-whipped" by the gunman.

Authorities will be continuing to keep an eye on the conditions of the six others injured from the church.

The minister and wife are among those who were injured in the shooting.

Nashville and Tennessee leaders are sending prayers to the victims and families of the shooting.

Previous story: One person was killed and seven others are wounded after a shooting at an Antioch church Sunday.

The shooter has been described as a Rutherford County man in his mid 20s. The man shot himself after he was confronted by an armed member of the congregation. The shooter is being treated at the hospital, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The gunman entered Burnette Chapel Church of Christ and shot three men and three women, Don Aaron, a police spokesman, said.

One man who confronted the shooter while inside the church was violently pistol whipped, Aaron said.

All victims, including the shooter, have been taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Two of the eight injured are listed in critical condition.

