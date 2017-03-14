Opioid epidemic now in American workplace

File photo (Photo: NBC)

The opioid epidemic has found its way into the American workplace.

Seventy percent of employers surveyed by the National Safety Council said prescription drug abuse affected their workers, but very few feel prepared to deal with the issue.

The report also found less than half of businesses that require drug testing for employees include screening for opioids.

And while three-quarters of employers believe opioid abuse is a disease, more than half also consider it a legitimate reason to fire a worker.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM