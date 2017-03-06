KSDK
A Place to Call Home: 10 year old Alluriana

The Science Center is making math fun with their Math Alive exhibit. Five on Your Side photojournalist Joe Eickmeier put it to the test with one very special ten-year-old in today's A Place to Call Home.

KSDK 11:28 AM. CST March 06, 2017

10-year-old Alluriana is a very bright, sometimes quiet pre-teen.  She loves to learn and just be a kid.  She would like a very special family who will make her feel "happy and wanted."  Alluriana also has a little wish. She would like to spend the day at Build-A-Bear.  For more information about becoming part of Alluriana's life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.  And a special thank you to the St. Louis Science Center for giving Alluriana the VIP tour of the MathAlive! Exhibit.  This exhibit is perfect for kids in grades 3-8.  It shows you math is in the world all around us and can be very fun! For more information, visit. http://slsc.org/mathalive.

