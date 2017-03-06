A Place to Call Home: 10 year old Alluriana

10-year-old Alluriana is a very bright, sometimes quiet pre-teen. She loves to learn and just be a kid. She would like a very special family who will make her feel "happy and wanted." Alluriana also has a little wish. She would like to spend the day at Build-A-Bear. For more information about becoming part of Alluriana's life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3. And a special thank you to the St. Louis Science Center for giving Alluriana the VIP tour of the MathAlive! Exhibit. This exhibit is perfect for kids in grades 3-8. It shows you math is in the world all around us and can be very fun! For more information, visit. http://slsc.org/mathalive.

(© 2017 KSDK)