A Place to Call Home: Anthony, Christina, Jaylah & Jaylen

The Missouri Botanical Garden is full of fall fun for any age! Seven-year-old Christina, eight-year-old Anthony, eleven-year-old Jaylen and 13-year-old Jaylah are an inquisitive, active sibling group. They currently live in different homes, but want to grow up together in one home. They are very bonded and love each other. They also have a little wish. They would like to spend the day together at Dave & Buster's. If you would like information about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

A big thank you to the Missouri Botanical Garden and the Children's Garden. The kids had a blast! Time is running out to enjoy the children's garden. The last weekend is November 4th and 5th. For more information about hours and upcoming events, including the Garden Glow, please visit mobot.org.

