A Place to Call Home: Courtney, Shelley & Jessi

11-year-old Shelley, 12-year-old Jessi and 16-year-old Courtney are three beautiful sisters who want to grow up together with one forever family. They love to spend time together. They are very bonded and love to laugh and have fun. They also have a little wish. They would like to go to a movie and dinner together. If you would like more information about becoming part of their lives, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3. A big thank you to Rockin' Jump Trampoline Park. The girls had a blast! If you would like to learn more about hours, birthday parties, exercise classes and open jumps, please, call (636) 321-4024 or visit http://ofallon.rockinjump.com/.

