A Place to Call Home: Culture Children

There is always a need for more foster parents. Right now, foster families are needed in both St. Louis and Illinois, particularly in Madison and St. Clair Counties, where there is a high-percentage of only Spanish-speaking youth. Diverse families, including African American families, LGBT families, and families that speak multiple languages, are encouraged to begin fostering. During a child's time of separation from their families, it is important for the child’s traumas to be minimized. By placing them in an environment that understands their background, their ability to adjust comfortably to their new surroundings will increase. This sense of cultural competence allows foster families to be able to respond respectfully and effectively to children of all cultures, classes, races, ethnic backgrounds, sexual orientations, and religions in a manner that recognizes and values their worth. If you would like to learn more about foster care and adoption, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

