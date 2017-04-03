A Place to Call Home: Elias, Mateo, Irma and Jesus

Four incredible siblings are hoping for one forever family. Meet 13-year-old Elias, 9-year-old Mateo, 7-year-old Irma and 6-year-old Jesus! These sweet, kind siblings are currently living in different homes. They want more than anything to live together as a family. They love to laugh and be with each other. This fantastic foursome also has a little wish. They would like to spend the day together at Six Flags. If you would like to learn how to become part of their lives or grant their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3. A Big thank you to America's Incredible Pizza Company for giving these kids a day of fun! America's Incredible Pizza Company brings families and friends together through great food and fun. With over 80 items made fresh daily, the All-You-Can-Eat Buffet is sure to satisfy the appetite of any guest. Enjoy your meal in one of our 4 themed dining areas, with seating for over 1,000 people! Our Fairgrounds area also offers something for everyone. We have over 100 arcade games, GoKarts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, an INDOOR ROLLER COASTER, and much more! Choose between one of our Eat and Play Specials to take advantage of all of our action-packed gaming options, or stop in for lunch and enjoy an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet starting at only $5.99. Special discounts are available for groups of ten or more, so don’t hesitate to contact one of our INCREDIBLE party planners at 314-842-0700 to help plan your next big event.

