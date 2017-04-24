A Place to Call Home: Garrett

12-year-old Garrett is creative and sweet. He really wants to start making great childhood memories with a forever family. He also has a little wish. He would like to spend the day at America's Incredible Pizza Company. To learn more about becoming part of Garrett's life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3 or visit ksdk.com. Thank you to Katie and YUCANDU Art Studio for sharing your time and talents with Garrett! If you would like to learn more about YUCADU's classes or summer camps, please visit yucandu.com.

