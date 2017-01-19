A Place to Call Home: Henry and Trenton

Why did you choose to adopt?

We chose to adopt because it is something we both discussed doing while we were still dating. We knew that even if/when we had biological children, adoption was going to be a way that we grew our family as well. We both felt very convicted that God had given us the resources and means to provide for a family and there were so many children within the United States who desperately needed a place that was home and a family to call their own. As our family grew, our desire to also pursue adoption through foster care only grew stronger as well. It wasn't a matter of if we would adopt, but simply when. After our second child was born, we knew we were able to continue having children, but we also knew that it was time and God was calling us to pursue growing our family in this way.

What makes your new sons special?

There are so many things that make our new sons so special. First and foremost because we literally have been praying for them and waiting for them since those dating days, just waiting for that time to one day see who God would place in our family when the time was right. They have been so loved and so wanted since before we even knew their names!

Jackson is an amazing little boy who is incredibly compassionate and loves to help people. He's eager to learn about the world around him and so genuine in his desire to see new places and meet new people. He is just a ball of wonder and delight!

John Henry is simply a ray of sunshine to all that come in contact with him. He's been through so much, but he has the sweetest, most loving personality and a determination that I know will carry him so very far. His smile truly melts us every single time!

We are beyond blessed to call these two our sons and truly could not love them any more or imagine our lives without them...it's hard to even imagine a time when they were not a part of our family, but they just always have been even within that desire placed in our hearts so long ago.

What would you say to anyone who is considering foster care or adoption?

If you heart is pricked for adoption from foster care, please take that leap of faith and pursue it...whether its through just researching the process online or making that first phone call to an agency in your area. There are so many children in need of a forever home...a place to call their own full of safety and love. There is no sweeter thing than to see our children's smiles every day, to watch them all interact with each other, and to know that this is our family....forever.​

If you would like more information about adoption and foster care, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3 or visit foster-adopt.org.

(© 2017 KSDK)