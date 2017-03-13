A Place to Call Home: Jacob

15-year-old Jacob loves everything outdoors. He likes to spend his free time hunting and fishing. This intelligent teen admits living in foster care is very hard, specially moving constantly. He is waiting for a forever family where he can just be himself. Jacob also has a little wish. He would like to spend the day at Six Flags. If you would like more information about becoming part of Jacob's life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

A big thank you to the Missouri Department of Conservation for taking Jacob to the archery range at Busch Wildlife. If you would like more information about upcoming classes and events at any of their locations, please visit mdc.mo.gov.

