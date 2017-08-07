A Place to Call Home: Jalon

Jalon is a kind, compassionate 16-year-old. He loves to give and receive love. He has a huge heart he longs to share with a family. Jalon recently got his first job as a bus boy. He enjoys the responsibility and helping others. Jalon also has a little wish. He would like to spend the day at an amusement park with his foster family. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of Jalon's life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3. A special thank you to the City Museum for giving Jalon the VIP treatment! For more information on hours and events, please visit citymuseum.org.

