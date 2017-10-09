A Place to Call Home: Marquise and Rashawn

Six-year-old Marquise and 8-year-old Rashawn are the cutest brothers! They laugh together and love each so much. Unfortunately, they live in separate homes so each visit is extra special to them. They are looking for one family where they can grow up together and make new amazing memories. These two also have a little wish. They would like to spend the day at America's Incredible Pizza. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3. A very special thank you to Epic 6 for giving Marquise and Rashawn the VIP treatment. Epic 6 is located at 601 Gravois Bluffs Blvd Suite G in Fenton. For more information about open plays or birthday parties, please call (636) 600-1890 or visit epic6fun.com.

