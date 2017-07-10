A Place to Call Home: Raquelle and Darius

Raquelle is a 10-year-old bubbly, talkative, and smiley girl. Though Raquelle isn’t a big fan

of pink or purple, she doesn’t consider herself a tomboy. She prefers the colors black, white,

silver, and gold. Raquelle is looking forward to cheerleading in the near future, but has career

aspirations as a college professor. Raquelle, who is in a gifted program at her school, is kind,

helpful, and responsible. Raquelle described herself as a picky eater who would be aghast to find

a pickle on her cheeseburger, but laughed about her love for sweets! Raquelle

loves music and has a list of at least a dozen “favorites”.



Darius is an intelligent and gregarious 8-year-old whose favorite color isn’t just blue, but specifically

royal blue. He likes helping others around the house and is usually the first to jump in and help with

chores. In fact, sometimes his foster mom has to tell him to let the other kids help instead!

Darius enjoys drawing, playing outside, and like his older sister, he also loves music and relishes in

opportunities to control the radio stations. However, unlike his older sister, Darius doesn’t consider

himself a picky eater! Darius’s favorite meal is chicken strips and French fries, but he isn’t afraid to branch

out and try new foods: even a maple bacon donut! Darius has high hopes for his future and has considered

a profession as a police officer.

When asked about a forever family, both kids said they really want to have a mom and dad. Raquelle wants a

loving, kind, regular family - a family who will make her feel special.

This dynamic duo also has a little wish. They would like to spend the day at Dave & Buster's. If you would like to learn

more about being part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition

at 1-800-FOSTER3.

A Big Thank You to McCormick & Schmick's and Executive Chef Peter for showing Raquelle and Darius around the kitchen!

You can find McCormick & Schmick's at West County Mall. For more information, give them a call at (314) 835-1300.

