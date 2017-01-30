A Place to Call Home: Resource

Started in early 2013 in connection with The Journey Church, ReSource has provided clothing and shoes to children who've come into foster care all over St. Louis and it's surrounding areas. Generous people donate cute stuff and families come "shop" for whatever they need free of charge. ReSource is located at 1750 S Brentwood Blvd, Suite 130 St. Louis, 63144 (Take the elevator to the Lower Level and turn right. Follow the signs to the store). They are open Wednesdays 9a-1p and Saturdays 10a-1p.

Donations of new and gently used clothing, shoes, jackets, accessories, car seats, and diapers can be made to the store directly or dropped off in the ReFresh donation bin in the downstairs parking garage at the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition. For more information, call 314-773-KIDS (5437) or check out the ReSource Facebook page. If you have questions about foster care and adoption, please call 1-800-FOSTER3.

