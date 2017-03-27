A Place to Call Home: Ronnell, Trannelle and Ronzell

Eight-year-old Ronnell, six-year-old Trannelle and three-year-old Ronzell are the cutest brothers! They love to laugh, play and just have fun. They really want to find one forever family where they can be loved and grow up with each other.

A BIG Thank you My Gym for showing the trio an awesome time! My Gym offers birthday parties, open gyms and classes. They are located at 482 THF BLVD in the Chesterfield Valley. For more information, please visit www.mygym.com/chesterfield or call (636) 536-9949.

My Gym has developed an extraordinary program and facility devised to help children 6 weeks thru 10 years of age develop physically, cognitively and emotionally. We have hundreds of locations in more than 30 countries offering structured, age-appropriate, weekly classes that incorporate music, dance, relays, games, special rides, gymnastics, sports and more. Children have loads of fun as they gain strength, balance, coordination, agility and flexibility while developing social skills, confidence and self-esteem. Our state-of-the-art facility, extensively trained staff, award-winning class programs, and excellent student/teacher ratio have earned My Gym the reputation as the best early learning program of its kind.

Every day in My Gyms throughout the world, children have loads of fun as they develop physically, cognitively, and emotionally. Our programs focus on growth in all three categories because we view each step of development in these areas as an essential "building block" toward becoming a happy, healthy, well-adjusted human being. The Building Blocks program is designed to acknowledge My Gym Kids for their efforts and achievements. It is an interactive skill and development tracking and recognition system that provides specific opportunities for our students, teachers, and parents to enjoy and celebrate the attainment of key milestones together.

© 2017 KSDK-TV