A Place to Call Home: Sibling group of 4

Four adorable siblings are looking for one forever family. They currently live in different homes. Ten-year-old Kaeleigh is very athletic. She loves soccer and cheerleading. She's also very smart. Eight-year-old Maison is the only boy in the group. He loves sports and all things StarWars. He's a great big and little brother. Five-year-old Mackenlea loves anything "Frozen" related. You can usually find her playing and exploring. She recently learned to ride a bike. And the baby of the family is three-year-old Novalee. She is adored and spoiled by her sisters and brother. She has a big personality. This fabulous foursome also has a little wish. They would love to spend the day at YuCanDu Art Studio! If you would like to learn more about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3. A special thank you to Myseum for giving the kids a place to hang out and spend time together. If you would like more information about hours or birthday parties, please visit stlmyseum.com.

© 2017 KSDK-TV