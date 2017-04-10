A Place to Call Home: Sucess story- MacKenzi

Three years ago, we introduced you to an amazingly positive young lady named MacKenzi. She basically grew up in foster care. But now she has A Place to Call Home! For their two year adoption anniversary, MacKenzi and her new family visited St. Louis and returned to the place we taped her first story, Upper Limits climbing gym. A Place to Call Home is celebrating its 15th year of helping children find forever families. Sixty percent of children have found a sense of permanency! If you would like to learn more about adoption or foster care, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3. A big thank you to Upper Limits! To check out one of their three local gyms, visit upperlimits.com.

