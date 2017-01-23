A Place to Call Home:Shaniya

Her bright, bubbly personality lights up the room. Almost 15-year-old Shaniya took over the kitchen at Jilly's Cupcakes. She created with two-time Cupcake Wars champ, Casey Shiller. This sweet young lady is always singing and laughing. She also knows that no family is perfect, but family is everything. Shaniya also has a little wish. She would like to spend the day at Six Flags. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of her life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3 or visit ksdk.com. A very special thank you to Casey Shiller and Jilly's Cupcake Bar on Delmar. For a list of their monthly cupcakes, hours and party option, please visit jillyscupcakebar.com or call 314-993-JILLY (5455).

