Place to Call Home: Cinderella Project

Dreams recently came true for close to 200 high school girls. They needed dresses for the biggest night of their lives and you delivered. In today's A Place to Call Home, photojournalist Joe Eickmeier takes us down the runway and shows us how we can now

Joe Eickmeier, KSDK 11:26 AM. CDT March 20, 2017

The Cinderella Project provides prom dresses to young women in the St. Louis region who cannot purchase a formal gown. The Project is operated by the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition.  Almost 200 girls found the perfect dresses thanks to you! And now it's your turn to shop.  REFresh is located at 1710 S. Brentwood Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63144, at the corner of Brentwood and Rose in the Joseph H. White Building. You can shop Tuesday - Saturday from 10am - 6pm and Sundays from 12pm - 5pm.  They have hundreds of dresses, both long and short.  For more information, please visit refresh.foster-adopt.org.

