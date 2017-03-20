Place to Call Home: Cinderella Project

The Cinderella Project provides prom dresses to young women in the St. Louis region who cannot purchase a formal gown. The Project is operated by the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition. Almost 200 girls found the perfect dresses thanks to you! And now it's your turn to shop. REFresh is located at 1710 S. Brentwood Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63144, at the corner of Brentwood and Rose in the Joseph H. White Building. You can shop Tuesday - Saturday from 10am - 6pm and Sundays from 12pm - 5pm. They have hundreds of dresses, both long and short. For more information, please visit refresh.foster-adopt.org.

