Place to Call Home: Damien

Eleven-year-old Damien loves to watch the news, especially the weather. He's fascinated by the changing weather patterns and storms. This budding meteorologist tested out the Five on Your Side weather center to see if he could do the job! Jessica Quick gave him a few pointers and away he went. This sweet pre-teen is a great helper in his classroom and loves school. Damien has lived without a family for more than three years and he's ready for his own place to call home. This future forecaster also has a little wish. He would like to spend the day at Kokomo Joe's! If you would like to learn more about becoming part of Damien's life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

