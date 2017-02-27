KSDK
Place to Call Home: Fostering Healthy Children Clinic

While in foster care, children move an average of five times. This often means kids are starting from square one, even with their pediatrician. Five on Your Side photojournalist Joe Eickmeier shows you how Cardinal Glennon is hoping to change that in tod

February 27, 2017

Children placed in the foster care system are among the most vulnerable members of our society. These children generally come from families with the fewest psychosocial and financial resources, and experience higher rates of serious emotional and behavioral problems, chronic physical disabilities, developmental delays and poor school performance. As pediatric healthcare specialists, Cardinal Glennon agrees with the American Academy of Pediatrics that all children should have access to “continuous, comprehensive, coordinated, compassionate and culturally sensitive  primary care.” As a medical provider and resource to state agencies, community coalitions, kinship, foster and biological parents, they seek to improve the health and well-being outcomes of children (birth -12 years of age)  in foster care. Currently, they serve children under the jurisdictions of St. Louis City and St. Louis County.  If you would like more information about the program or foster care/adoption, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

 

