Place to Call Home: Joe

About six in ten children we feature on A Place to Call Home find forever families and that's what happened when we featured Joe about four years ago. Photojournalist Joe Eickmeier caught up with him and his forever family.

KSDK 11:01 AM. CDT July 24, 2017

16-year-old Joe lived in foster care for six years.  He became a foster child at the young, impressionable of eleven. It was a long, hard road to adoption.  Joe was on A Place to Call Home when he was 13.  He had the "second" best day of his life playing catch with a professional football player.  When he met his future parents, they immediately knew they were meant to be a family.  Grab some kleenxes before you watch their success story!  If you would like to learn more about foster care and adoption, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

