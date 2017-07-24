Place to Call Home: Joe

16-year-old Joe lived in foster care for six years. He became a foster child at the young, impressionable of eleven. It was a long, hard road to adoption. Joe was on A Place to Call Home when he was 13. He had the "second" best day of his life playing catch with a professional football player. When he met his future parents, they immediately knew they were meant to be a family. Grab some kleenxes before you watch their success story! If you would like to learn more about foster care and adoption, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

© 2017 KSDK-TV