Get ready for the 2017 Komen Greater St. Louis Race for the Cure®

GIVE STRENGTH TO THE LOCAL FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER

The Susan G. Komen Greater St. Louis Race for the Cure® raises critical funds and awareness for the breast cancer movement, celebrates breast cancer survivors and forever fighters and honors those we have lost to the disease.



This Race is unique in the fact that 100% of the net proceeds are allocated to Susan G. Komen® Missouri’s mission of saving lives and ending breast cancer forever. Seventy-five percent of the net income stays in our community to help fund local programs offering breast cancer screening, breast health education and patient navigation and support services. The remaining 25 percent of the net income supports cutting-edge, global breast cancer research.

KEY DATES

Individual participant registration:

April 22, 11:30 am-1 pm - RSVP! Team Captain Training (Komen Missouri Office, 9288 Dielman Industrial Drive, St. Louis, MO 63132)

May 27 - All Team member paper registration forms due to Komen Missouri office

May 30 at 1 pm - Deadline to form or join a Team online



May 31 – Postmark deadline for paper/mailed registrations

June 1 - Team Race Bib and T-shirt pick-up in Missouri Details for Team Captains

June 3 - Team Race Bib and T-shirt pick-up in Missouri & Illinois Details for Team Captains

June 4 - Team Race Bib and T-shirt pick-up in Missouri & Illinois Details for Team Captains

Online registration for individual participants is open through June 9th

RACE BIB & T-SHIRT PICK-UP

YOUR 2017 KOMEN GREATER ST. LOUIS RACE BIB SERVES AS YOUR ADMISSION TO THE RACE COURSE AND SPONSORS' ROW ON JUNE 10.

Team members, including timed runners and those who register for Sleep In for the Cure®, pick up their Race bibs and T-shirts from their Team Captain.

For individual participants, there are several Race Bib & T-Shirt Pick-Up/On-Site Registration locations. Visit www.komenmissouri.org for details.

FUNDRAISING

The heart of this event is you, our participants—and we need your help to make the biggest impact possible against this disease. Your registration fee helps make a difference, but your additional fundraising helps us provide even more funding for local, life-saving breast cancer screening, breast health education and patient support services and breast cancer research.



If every Komen Greater St. Louis Race participant raised $100, the local fight against breast cancer could be $2.5 million stronger.



For more information, visit www.komenmissouri.org

A TRIBUTE TO BREAST CANCER SURVIVORS

You’ll find an incredible community of survivors and co-survivors at the Susan G. Komen Greater St. Louis Race for the Cure®. Survivors and co-survivors gather to celebrate and support one another in an atmosphere of genuine camaraderie. It is their inspiring spirit that energizes our community to continue the fight to end breast cancer forever.



All breast cancer survivors (who choose to indicate as such at the time of registration) will receive a special pink Race bib as well as a pink Race T-shirt.



Breast cancer survivors who register for the Race are invited to bring one registered guest to the Survivor Pavilion to enjoy a complimentary breakfast and fellowship with other survivors.

Susan G. Komen Missouri is on a mission to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Your Komen Greater St. Louis Race registration, fundraising and donations give strength to the local fight against breast cancer! Join us on Saturday, June 10. www.komenmissouri.org





© 2017 KSDK-TV