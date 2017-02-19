Overland Police issue Amber Alert for abducted infant

The Overland Police Department issued an Amber Alert Sunday for an abducted 9-month-old infant.



According to police, Brian Scott Pullen was abducted in the 2200 block of Woodson around 11:30 a.m. Brian is described as 30-inches tall and 20-pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white onesie.



Police are searching for two men. The first is 40-year-old Brian K. Pullen. The elder Brian is described as 5-feet, 11-inches and 160-pounds, last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Police believe he is armed with a shotgun. The second suspect is identified as 37-year-old William Bowen. He is described as 6-feet tall and 200-pounds, and has a tear drop tattoo under his left eye and another tattoo on the left side of his neck. Police believe he may also be armed with a shotgun.



Brian's vehicle is described brown or maroon Hyundai of Nissan. It was last seen westbound on Flora Avenue. Police that Pullen could be driving to Fairmount City, IL.



Anyone with information regarding the child should call the Overland Police Department at (314) 428-1212, or 911.



As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

