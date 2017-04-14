Parents of Mizzou student settle for millions

Academic Hall on the campus of University of Missouri - Columbia is seen on November 10, 2015 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images, Custom)

We're learning details of a settlement for a family whose son died at a fraternity rush party at the University of Missouri.

Jack Lipp, a 19-year-old from Libertyville, Illinois, died on Christmas Day, 2014, after falling about two weeks earlier at a Pi Kappa Phi party.

He was a freshman.

His parents agreed to a $5-million settlement with the owner of the property where their son died.

In their suit, the Lipps argued Jack fell after he leaned against an unsafe second-floor balcony, and the home's owners were aware the railing was not secure.

© 2017 Associated Press