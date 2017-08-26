Parkway Schools create controversy with adjustment to graduation date

(Photo: KSDK)

CHESTERFIELD, MO. - The Parkway School District's decision to move high school graduation to a Saturday this year is raising concerns in the Jewish community. Families who are Sabbath-observant, may not be able to attend.

5 On Your Side talked to one Parkway Central High School senior who is leading the charge in trying to change the date of graduation. She said students who observe Shabbat, or the Sabbath, should not have to choose between their education and their religion.

On Wednesday night, the Parkway Board of Education voted to move graduation ceremonies for all four high schools to St. Charles Family Arena. It said the new location is safer, more accessible and has better seating and parking. But, it’s the day of the week, a Saturday, that is concerning to some.

"I started this petition because I know several of my classmates that would not be able to make accommodations for going to their own graduation - and not just Shabbat, but Shavuot as well,” explained Hannah Maurer, a senior at Parkway Central High School. Maurer started a change.org petition, asking the school district to move graduation to another day of the week because it falls on the Jewish Sabbath and the first day of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

This is also the only day of the week the arena is available.



"I believe that all forms of the religion should be accounted for,” Maurer said.

“As a protest to what is going on, I refuse to walk at graduation.”

A parkway spokesperson told 5 On Your Side that there are several other special concluding ceremonies. Students unable to attend Saturday’s graduation will be honored at a special graduation.

"I feel that I have been in Parkway the past 13 years, working to walk across that stage,” said Maurer.

“And I should have the right to be able to walk across that stage with everyone else I've known for 13 years."

Parkway Schools said for the time being there are no plans to re-vote the decision. School officials will be meeting with religious leaders to continue the conversation.

