Part 2 of "50 Years of the St. Louis Blues: Moments and Memories."
The St. Louis Blues' quest for the Stanley Cup continued in 1993 as construction for a new building began. It amplified with the hiring of Mike Keenan and the trade for The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, intensified in the new millennium under the Bill Laurie
KSDK 12:08 PM. CDT March 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KSDK Breaking Live Video
-
Safety concerns over border spring break
-
Documentary controversy
-
Cardinals to play Little League Classic
-
Is There A Doctor On Board? (NBC Video)
-
Woman searching for "prayer quilt" owner
-
Michael Brown documentary spurs debate
-
Local Principal makes house calls to make an impact
-
Inside the alleged human trafficking Sandy Springs mansion
-
School offers self defense class for young women
More Stories
-
New video of events before fatal Ferguson shooting in filmMar 12, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
-
Department store chain Gordmans files for…Mar 13, 2017, 11:18 a.m.
-
Sisters of Struggle: Being a ‘Diamond Kitty'Mar 10, 2017, 3:09 p.m.