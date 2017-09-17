Peaceful or not: Differing opinions on how protests should be handled

A woman walks with a sign during a protest action following a not guilty verdict on September 15, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo: Michael B. Thomas, 2017 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - Anna Robinson is a 20-year-old college student who hopes to become a police detective. When Friday night’s protests against the Jason Stockley decision reached her Central West End neighborhood, Robinson decided to join. She shared her experience on Facebook, writing “This is my first protest. It was peaceful at first.”

“I was one of the people who came out of the apartment and I asked some witnesses and they said this was a peaceful protest and if you want to join, go ahead,” Robinson told 5 On Your Side. “I had been wanting to join a protest and I thought if it’s peaceful, I’ll go.”

Robinson’s Facebook post continued: “I was one of three women who knocked at the #mayor’s house peacefully. 3 people broke a window on the bottom right of the house.”

“I was upset,” Robinson recalled, “because I thought this was going to be a peaceful protest. It shouldn’t have become violent, but people are full of emotions and I understand that, but at the same time I don’t think it’s the proper way to handle things.”

She said there was instant debate among protesters about escalating violence. “People within the protest group were arguing with each other. Black people who were in the protest that were angry started accusing people of not being true supporters of Black Lives Matter. People were saying ‘No, that’s wrong. They shouldn’t have broken the windows.’”

Robinson calls the protest a fascinating experience where she made new friends, but on Facebook she wrote, “I also got to see the rage in many of the eyes of the protesters. I understand the rage. I do believe breaking the window was wrong, but I also think spraying innocents with tear gas is wrong.”

She said she’s not done protesting because she wants to see change in St. Louis.

“I think some cops were a bit too aggressive here. I think they were using too much force when in reality what they should have done was calm the protesters down. I understand the cops are under a lot of pressure and stress, though,” said Robinson “I want to participate and I want to try my best to help the situation and I also want to try to talk to people and tell them that violence isn’t the answer."

