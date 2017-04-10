People in 10 condos displaced after fire

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Man pulled off United Airways plane set for Louisville
-
Citizens help find victim, suspect in Amber Alert
-
Historic Alton home up for auction
-
Scott has good news for Mizzou fans
-
Making a difference: Lesson Plan
-
Services held for Chuck Berry
-
Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon is missing
-
Deal Guy: Smart Outlets Under $10
-
Former officer speaks out after woman's death
More Stories
-
8-year-old, 2 adults killed in San Bernardino…Apr 10, 2017, 1:05 p.m.
-
Lincoln County man charged with child sex abuseApr 10, 2017, 7:15 p.m.
-
STL man charged in 3-month-old son's deathApr 10, 2017, 11:37 a.m.