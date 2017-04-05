Pepsi pulls controversial Kendall Jenner ad following backlash

GETTY IMAGES (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2010 Getty Images)

Pepsi has pulled a controversial ad featuring Kendall Jenner after it has been widely criticized.

In the ad released on Tuesday, Jenner is in a photoshoot when she notices a protest, she then tears off her wig joins in on the protest and hands an officer a Pepsi.

In a statement, Pepsi says it was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. It also apologized to Jenner.

Statement from Pepsi,

"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

In their initial campaign on April 4, Pepsi said the short film “Jump In,” captures the spirit and actions of those people that jump in to every moment. It features multiple lives, stories and emotional connections that show passion, joy, unbound and uninhibited moments."

The short film ad has been pulled from Pepsi’s YouTube page.

Social media erupted with comments after the ad appeared to trivialize protests for social justice causes.

Twitter reacts:





This brave girl did not risk her life so some 21 year old model and a soda company could make money. #Pepsi pic.twitter.com/zX6I1MOKDP — Liv. (@thefandom_fan) April 5, 2017

#Pepsi has succeeded in uniting people of all races, religions, and politics...to come together and say that commercial is terrible. — Jordani (@jordanimusic) April 5, 2017

Good morning to everyone except the entire marketing department at Pepsi — LO (@lauoneil) April 5, 2017

© 2017 KSDK-TV